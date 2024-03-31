Chelsea owners told they've 'destroyed the club' as ex-Blues defender Frank Leboeuf lays into Todd Boehly and Co following another underwhelming Premier League result against 10-man Burnley
Chelsea icon Frank Leboeuf says the club's owners have "destroyed" the Blues and the players have no heart after the 2-2 draw with 10-man Burnley.
- Chelsea draw 2-2 with 10-man Burnley
- Ex-Blues star Lebeouf slams club's owners
- Says players have 'nothing in their heart'