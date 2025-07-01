Waiting for Chelsea?! Nottingham Forest agree deal for Lyon star Malick Fofana but face serious competition from Blues and Bayern Munich with 20-year-old yet to agree personal terms

Nottingham Forest have taken the first step in the pursuit of highly-rated winger Malick Fofana by reaching an agreement with Ligue 1 side Lyon, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano. The 20-year-old Belgian is one of the most sought-after young forwards in Europe and although the clubs have agreed on terms, Forest still need to secure the player’s approval before finalising the transfer.

