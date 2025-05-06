Hidden Gems FC: Why Chelsea and Newcastle are chasing Strasbourg sensation Emanuel Emegha

The Dutch striker has been one of the breakout stars of the Ligue 1 season, and is now being linked with a summer move to the Premier League

The battle to sign Europe's best No.9s is set to be intense this summer. Plenty of the richest clubs in the world are in need of a new striker, and there are set to be a whole host on the market, albeit available at extortionate prices. Viktor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak are among the most coveted, but there are those who might be able to produce similar results who will be available for more palatable fees.

One of those potential hidden gems is Emanuel Emegha, the 22-year-old forward who has been lighting up Ligue 1 for Strasbourg this season. The Dutchman has scored 14 goals and provided three assists in 27 league appearances in 2024-25, with only four players having found the net more often in the French top-flight. That form has spearheaded Strasbourg's push towards European football, as they currently sit sixth in the table, though only goal difference separates them from a Champions League qualification berth with two rounds of games to play.

Unsurprisingly, Emegha's form has seen him linked with some of the continent's biggest teams, and it seems likely that a summer switch is in his future. But who is Emegha, and why did it take so long for him to emerge as one of the Europe's hottest forwards? GOAL has everything you need to know...