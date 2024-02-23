Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino eyeing Wembley ‘home’ advantage against Liverpool for Carabao Cup final as Blues boss hails strong ‘bond’ with stadium from Tottenham days
Mauricio Pochettino says it's like going "home" ahead of Chelsea's Carabao Cup final with Liverpool at Wembley - where he has a special "bond".
- Chelsea take on Liverpool at Wembley
- Carabao Cup trophy up for grabs
- Pochettino relishing clash at old "home"