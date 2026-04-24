‘Something would have to change’ - Chelsea’s stance on Jose Mourinho return revealed as Portuguese ‘Special One’ sees third spell at Stamford Bridge mooted
Search for stability
Chelsea are currently searching for a permanent successor to Rosenior, who was dismissed after failing to stabilise the club's fortunes during his brief tenure. While supporters have frequently chanted Mourinho's name during difficult periods, the board appears to be leaning towards younger tactical profiles such as Bournemouth’s Andoni Iraola or Fulham’s Marco Silva. Despite Mourinho's historic ties to the club, the current ownership remains focused on a different long-term vision for the first-team squad.
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Board stance clarified
The prospect of a romantic reunion between Chelsea and their most decorated manager appears increasingly remote, with the club's decision-makers appearing determined to move in a different direction. Rather than a return to the Premier League, current expectations suggest the "Special One" is preparing for a transition from club football to the international stage in the near future.
Breaking down the board's internal view on the situation and Mourinho's likely next move, journalist Ben Jacobs told GiveMeSport: "Chelsea have always downplayed Jose Mourinho returning. So something would have to change there. It’s worth just noting that Mourinho is expected to be a free agent and a lot of people actually think that he’s quite likely to walk into the Portugal job after the World Cup."
A decorated legacy
Mourinho remains a towering figure in Chelsea history across two distinct periods of immense success. His first spell between 2004 and 2007 yielded 124 wins from 185 games and two league titles, while his 2013 return saw him secure a third Premier League crown and another League Cup before his 2015 departure. Although he recently visited Stamford Bridge in the Champions League with Benfica, club sources insist the focus remains on managers with more contemporary Premier League experience who align with BlueCo's recruitment strategy.
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The road ahead
Calum McFarlane will take temporary charge of the first team until the end of the season, allowing Behdad Eghbali and the sporting directors to carefully vet their next appointment. The club is reportedly prioritising candidates with proven Premier League pedigree to avoid the mistakes made with previous inexperienced appointments. While Mourinho's shadow continues to loom over the stadium, the board's interest in Silva and Iraola suggests they are moving away from the "Special One" era.