Chelsea & Lionesses star Lauren James insists she is 'very misunderstood' - with 'shyness' mistaken for 'arrogance'

Her prodigious ability, brilliance on the big stage and similarly talented brother, Reece, inevitably attract fascination and scrutiny. However, James does not relish the attention and feels she is unfairly accused of apathy.

"I'm very misunderstood," said James in an interview with The Times. "Because I'm such a laid-back character, it can sometimes come across that I'm not bothered, but actually I care a lot. That is just the way I am."

The forward admitted that the highs of fame often come with unfair personal critiques. "Sometimes it's great. Then other times there’s a lot of criticism, which can be about me as a person, when they don't know me," she added.

James hopes her transparency will help other introverted athletes feel comfortable in their own skin. "Hopefully it inspires other girls that play football and are similar,” she said. "They’re laid-back, they're introverts, they don't like talking to everyone. Sometimes it can come across as arrogant, but actually they don't know how shy you are. It's OK not to talk. I know how it feels when you don't want to talk to everyone. One thing you should always do is be yourself because, at the end of the day, it's your happiness that matters."