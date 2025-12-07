Chelsea legend Ashley Cole claims coaching Harry Kane and Cole Palmer in England setup left him questioning his self worth

Cole left his position with Birmingham City last month to focus solely on his role with the England squad having initially joined the national team setup on a part-time basis in 2021. Cole was brought in to support Carsley and was part of the management team that lifted the U21 European Championship in Georgia in 2023.
However, Cole was briefly promoted to the senior squad prior to Thomas Tuchel's appointment after Gareth Southgate left the England head coach role following their Euro 2024 final defeat to Spain last summer. It was with the men's side that Cole worked alongside Carsley to help coach the likes of Kane, Palmer and Bukayo Saka among others.
During his time with the senior squad, though, Cole has confessed that he questioned whether he was worthy of coaching the world class trio. Indeed, the 44-year-old was aware that many of the players he works with are coached by elite managers that made him anxious about whether he was in a position to tell them how to play.