Chelsea FC v F.C. Copenhagen - UEFA Conference League 2024/25 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport
Richie Mills

Chelsea land another Sporting CP star! Blues agree £18.5m deal to sign teenage midfielder Dario Essugo on seven-year deal after wrapping up Geovany Quenda move

ChelseaSporting CPTransfersPremier LeagueLiga Portugal

Chelsea have reportedly agreed an £18.5 million ($24m) deal to sign another Sporting CP star after already sealing a move for Geovany Quenda.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Chelsea agree deal for Sporting CP's Quenda
  • Set to secure £18.5m move for team-mate
  • Blues begin summer transfer business early
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches