'Move on to make big steps' - Chelsea's Joao Pedro tipped to complete extraordinary transfer switch to Arsenal
'World class' Joao Pedro is thriving at Chelsea
Since the arrival of Liam Rosenior at Stamford Bridge, Pedro has transformed into one of the most clinical finishers in Europe. The forward has already netted 11 goals in just 15 appearances under the new regime, surpassing his previous totals under Enzo Maresca. This incredible run includes a stunning hat-trick against fellow top-four hopeful Aston Villa, as well as a goal in the recent FA Cup victory over Wrexham, cementing his status as the focal point of the Blues' attack. Rosenior has been quick to fuel the hype, labelling the striker "world class" and insisting he would not swap him for any other player in world football at this moment.
Davis backs shock cross-capital switch
It is exactly this type of devastating form that has drawn the attention of those who knew him long before he was lighting up Stamford Bridge. Former Watford colleague Davis has been watching his old team-mate's explosive progress closely and is entirely unsurprised by his success - going as far as to predict that a highly controversial, blockbuster move could soon be on the horizon.
Speaking about a potential move to the Emirates, Davis toldtalkSPORT: "Yeah, for sure [you could see it]. You're going to see in training his quality. Even playing with him, he's Brazilian, so he's just got that flair and belief in himself that he knows he's a very good player. He's a good guy as well. He's not disrespectful or anything like that; he's just a top person. So yeah, you could definitely see that you can move on to make big steps. To see him at Chelsea now is like... Even if he went to Arsenal or something like that, I wouldn't be surprised; he's very good."
Following in Havertz's footsteps?
A move to Arsenal would see Pedro follow in the footsteps of Kai Havertz, who successfully traded Blue for Red to become a vital part of Mikel Arteta’s title-chasing side. While Chelsea fans will be desperate to keep hold of their newest talisman, the possible "big steps" mentioned by Davis could be related to his desire to win the Premier League. Pedro’s flair and technical ability would theoretically slot seamlessly into the Gunners' fluid attacking system, albeit with Chelsea undoubtedly being reluctant to sell.
Immediate focus amid European uphill battle
Despite the transfer talk, Pedro’s immediate focus must remain on the pitch as Chelsea look to salvage their campaign. The Blues are currently scrambling to secure a crucial top-four finish in the Premier League to guarantee elite European football next year. This domestic push runs parallel to a monumental task in Europe following a devastating 5-2 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie. With everything to do in next week's second leg at Stamford Bridge, Pedro and his team-mates will need to produce a huge performance to help orchestrate a miraculous comeback.