Chelsea make Jamie Gittens breakthrough! Blues to pay 'up to €65m' for Borussia Dortmund winger after agreeing to package including 'easily achievable bonuses'
Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens in a deal worth up to €65 million (£55.5m/$76m), according to fresh reports from German outlet Bild. The highly rated 20-year-old winger is now set to complete a move to Stamford Bridge following the conclusion of his commitments with the Black and Yellows at the FIFA Club World Cup.
- Chelsea on the verge of signing Gittens
- Have reached an agreement with BVB
- The transfer fee agreed includes bonuses