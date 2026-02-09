Chelsea issue statement to confirm departure of head of women’s football Paul Green after 13 years

Bompastor has been in the spotlight at Chelsea after the team slipped 12 points adrift of WSL leaders Manchester City. The results have brought pressure on the boss but Chelsea responded by offering her a new long-term contract. Chelsea followed that up with a 2-0 win over Tottenham on Sunday, leaving Bompastor in defiant mood. She told reporters: "Even if we all know we can't control anything of that, we probably felt it was unfair to receive that amount of criticism. I know who I am, I don't need people outside my environment to tell me who I am. I will always make sure I give my best. I know I have the competence, I know I have the knowledge, I know the women's game and I do my best for Chelsea. I'm not saying I'm the best one, I'm not saying I'm arrogant, but I know who I am. I always make sure I support my players in the best way possible. My job is to make sure they go on the pitch with clarity on what they need to achieve. No-one is going to disturb me on my confidence."