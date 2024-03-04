20240225 Mauricio Pochettino(C)Getty Images
Aditya Gokhale

Mauricio Pochettino on the brink? Chelsea identify two potential replacements for beleaguered Blues boss

ChelseaMauricio PochettinoRoberto De ZerbiPremier LeagueTransfers

Chelsea have reportedly identified two potential managers to replace Mauricio Pochettino next season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Pochettino's Chelsea job in trouble
  • Chelsea note down two possible replacements
  • Amorim and De Zerbi top of the list

Editors' Picks