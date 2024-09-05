Chelsea v Servette FC - UEFA Europa Conference League Play-Off 1st LegGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

Chelsea to make European history?! Supercomputer predicts Enzo Maresca's expensively assembled squad will become first club to win every major trophy after scraping into Conference League

Chelsea could become the first club to win every major European trophy after scraping into Conference League, according to a supercomputer.

  • Chelsea beat Servette to enter the ECL group stage
  • Tipped to go all the way to win the silverware
  • Have previously won the Champions League and Europa League
