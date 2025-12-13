Chelsea edge ahead of Newcastle in transfer race for £25m-rated 'Dutch Pedri' Kees Smit
Chelsea take early lead in crowded Premier League chase
According to iNews, Chelsea have already opened lines of communication with Smit’s representatives, even if a formal approach is yet to materialise. While Stamford Bridge is not expected to be especially active in January following an extensive summer rebuild, the groundwork is being laid for a move that could accelerate quickly should market conditions shift. Newcastle remain admirers of Smit and have monitored him closely since his breakout campaign in the Eredivisie last season. Eddie Howe is understood to view the Dutchman as an ideal long-term addition to his midfield options, particularly given the club’s desire to refresh and lower the age profile of the squad.
However, confidence at St James’ Park has waned in recent weeks. There is a growing belief that waiting until the summer could prove costly, with AZ potentially engineering a bidding war that pushes the price beyond Newcastle’s comfort zone. Despite the financial freedom created by Alexander Isak’s £125 million ($167m) departure, Newcastle’s recruitment team remains disciplined, unwilling to overpay unless a deal aligns perfectly with their strategic vision.
Smit’s rise at AZ and European statement nights
Smit’s reputation continues to soar in the Netherlands, where he has been the creative heartbeat of an AZ side enjoying another strong domestic campaign. The Alkmaar outfit currently sit fifth in the Eredivisie and remain one of Europe’s most respected talent incubators. This week’s Conference League victory over FC Drita offered another glimpse of Smit’s influence, with the midfielder dictating tempo and consistently unlocking defences with his vision. Within recruitment circles, there is a growing consensus that Smit represents a step above AZ’s usual graduates. Holding firm until the summer could maximise value, especially with interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid also lingering. Yet offers north of £30m ($40.3m) from England may prove difficult to resist.
Koeman’s Pedri comparison fuels the hype
Perhaps the strongest endorsement of Smit’s potential has come from Ronald Koeman. The Netherlands head coach, who previously worked with Pedri at Barcelona, has drawn parallels between the two midfielders.
"I have to be careful what I say, but I coached Pedri at Barcelona and I see things in Kees Smit that remind me of him," Koeman said in November. "The changes of direction, the use of both feet, the vision of the game, these are things I noticed in Pedri at the time."
Chelsea focussed on signing the best youth talents
The pursuit of Smit fits into Chelsea’s broader recruitment philosophy under their multi-club ownership structure. The club continues to prioritise high-upside talent, often moving earlier and more decisively than rivals. Chelsea’s ownership group recently beat Manchester United and Manchester City to the signature of Mohamed Zongo, one of Africa’s brightest emerging prospects. The Burkina Faso midfielder, who starred at the Under-17 World Cup in Qatar, will officially join Strasbourg in 2027 upon turning 18. Zongo was among the tournament’s standout performers, contributing two goals and three assists as Burkina Faso reached the quarter-finals. His performances against Germany and the Czech Republic, as well as a dominant display despite elimination against Italy, marked him out as a player of rare maturity.
Upcoming youth signings include Sporting CP winger Geovany Quenda and striker Emanuel Emegha. Further down the line, FC Kairat wide man Dastan Satpayev and Corinthians full-back Denner Evangelista are expected to join once they reach eligibility, while Ecuadorian defender Deinner Ordonez is scheduled for a 2028 switch.
For Smit, Chelsea’s appeal extends beyond finances. The club’s recent track record of integrating young midfielders, coupled with clear development pathways, offers a compelling case. However, since competition for places is fierce under Enzo Maresca, it remains to be seen if Smit takes the risk of being a bench-warmer or decides to pursue a different challenge elsewhere, where he can earn sufficient minutes to continue his development.