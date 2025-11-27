Chelsea dealt stadium blow as council approves alternative Earl's Court plan

This stadium relocation hurdle has been on the cards for months but now it is becoming more concrete with this development. Incidentally, under former Blues owner Roman Abramovich, the club secured planning permission for a 60,000-seater ground on the Stamford Bridge site but the build never took place due to complications over the Russian's visa. Fast forward to earlier this year, and despite Boehly and fellow co-owner Behdad Eghbali, the founder of Clearlake Capital, appearing to have their disagreements about the Blues' direction of travel, the former says that won't be an issue with stadium plans.

He said earlier this year: "We have been aligned on what we are trying to do and build. It’s a team that’s young. It’s a team that’s got long contracts. And all these things were new, and to do all these things we have done it’s obviously because we are aligned. So if you look at what is actually happening and don’t follow the shiny lights you will see there is core stability and there has been a long-time theme. And I think we are executing on a plan that ultimately will have Chelsea where it belongs. I mean we are sitting top four right now. I think the status quo is just fine. We have learned from each other and I think we are going to be able to work it out any which way. We have to think about long term what we are trying to accomplish. We have a big stadium development opportunity that we have to flesh out, and I think that’s where we either align or ultimately decide to go our different ways. But what has been written and talked about has much more drama than what has actually happened."