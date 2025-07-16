Chelsea FC v Paris Saint-Germain: Final - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

VIDEO: 'Disgusting!' - Chelsea's Club World Cup hero Cole Palmer makes his feelings on American food clear after starring against PSG

C. Palmer
Chelsea
Paris Saint-Germain
Chelsea vs Paris Saint-Germain
FIFA Club World Cup

Chelsea's Cole Palmer had a taste of American food while starring at the Club World Cup, but the forward found it "disgusting". The 23-year-old England international delivered a masterclass in the final, netting twice and setting up another goal in a 3-1 win over Paris Saint-Germain that left the football world stunned.

  • Palmer starred against PSG in the final
  • Tried out American food while in New Jersey
  • Was not quite impressed with its taste
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱