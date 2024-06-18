Ryan BertrandGetty Images
Mitchell Fretton

Forgotten Chelsea Champions League winner announces retirement from football aged 34 - after spending full year without a club

Ryan BertrandChampions LeagueChelseaSouthamptonPremier League

Former Chelsea and Southampton defender Ryan Bertrand has announced his retirement from football.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Bertrand retired live on Sky Sports
  • Helped Chelsea win Champions League
  • Spent majority of career at Southampton
Article continues below