'London's home of trophies' - Chelsea brutally mock Arsenal's Champions League final loss as Blues show off silverware in cheeky social media post

The bitter rivalry between Chelsea and Arsenal reached a fever pitch on Saturday night, but not because of a match played between the two. Instead, it was Chelsea’s social media team who sparked a firestorm by brutally mocking Arsenal’s failure to secure their first-ever Champions League title in Budapest.
While the Arsenal players were still reeling from their penalty shootout defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea’s official Instagram account posted an advertisement for their stadium tours. The post pointedly read: "Come and visit London’s Home of Trophies", accompanied by two star emojis – representing their two European cups – and a prominent image of the Champions League trophy itself.