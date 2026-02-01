Chelsea BLOCK Aaron Anselmino return to Borussia Dortmund as club 'didn't like' transfer comments with new team for loan deal selected

Senior figures at Dortmund did not hide their plans to try and negotiate a permanent transfer of Anselmino while he was with them on loan. Back in November, sporting director Sebastian Kehl said regarding a deal: "I'll certainly have to pick up the phone over the next few days and give them a call. We have a very good relationship with Chelsea."

While Chelsea were still deliberating over which club Anselmino will spend the rest of the season with this weekend, Fabrizio Romano reports that Dortmund were quickly considered out of the running as the Blues hierarchy 'didn't like' those previous comments. The Argentine is viewed as a player for Chelsea's future, hence why they also rejected a bid from an unnamed rival Premier League club this month.

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!