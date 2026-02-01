Chelsea BLOCK Aaron Anselmino return to Borussia Dortmund as club 'didn't like' transfer comments with new team for loan deal selected
Emotional exit: Anselmino bids farewell to Dortmund
Anselmino was told to return to Chelsea in the final week of the January transfer window, with the Premier League side evaluating their defensive options before Monday's deadline. This caught both the defender and Dortmund by surprise, with the German club releasing a video of Anselmino crying while saying his goodbyes to his team-mates at Signal Iduna Park.
- AFP
What Dortmund said about Anselmino
Senior figures at Dortmund did not hide their plans to try and negotiate a permanent transfer of Anselmino while he was with them on loan. Back in November, sporting director Sebastian Kehl said regarding a deal: "I'll certainly have to pick up the phone over the next few days and give them a call. We have a very good relationship with Chelsea."
While Chelsea were still deliberating over which club Anselmino will spend the rest of the season with this weekend, Fabrizio Romano reports that Dortmund were quickly considered out of the running as the Blues hierarchy 'didn't like' those previous comments. The Argentine is viewed as a player for Chelsea's future, hence why they also rejected a bid from an unnamed rival Premier League club this month.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
BlueCo connection: Strasbourg loan for Anselmino
Instead, Romano adds that Chelsea will send Anselmino to sister club Strasbourg on loan for the remainder of 2025-26. This could open the door to the Blues cancelling Mamadou Sarr's loan with the Ligue 1 side, with the 20-year-old available at club level again following a successful Africa Cup of Nations campaign with winners Senegal. Sarr would then be fast-tracked into the Chelsea senior setup amid their search for defensive reinforcements.
Initially, Sarr's return to Stamford Bridge had been in doubt as Anselmino was said to be resistant over a switch to Strasbourg, even on a temporary basis. But that crease appears to have been ironed out. Chelsea also explored a deal to sign Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes this month but are likely to pursue a summer move instead.
- AFP
Chelsea flying under new boss Rosenior
Back at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea are in fine form under new head coach Liam Rosenior, who has won six of his seven games in charge. His latest victory came on Saturday, with the Blues coming from 2-0 down at half-time to win 3-2 for the first time since 1987 in their triumph over West Ham. Up next is a trip to Arsenal in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup as Chelsea look to overturn a 3-2 deficit from the first leg.