How do Chelsea pull off the near-impossible and beat Barcelona? Lauren James' role, stifling Caroline Graham Hansen & the keys to the Blues securing a shock Champions League result

Emma Hayes and her side will need to be near-perfect to overcome the Catalans, with the European champions still unbeaten this season

Barcelona are yet to taste defeat this season, and Chelsea have the unenviable task of trying to change that fact as they prepare to take on the Catalans in the first leg of their Women's Champions League semi-final clash on Saturday.

The pair have become well-acquainted in recent times, meeting in the 2021 final and at this same stage of last season's competition, with Barca unbeaten against the Blues in those three meetings. The reigning European champions are favourites ahead of their fourth and fifth encounters, too, having won 35 of their 37 outings in all competitions this term.

But Chelsea are the champions of England, they are a seasoned Champions League team and they have a squad full of winners. With manager Emma Hayes set to depart at the end of the campaign to become the new head coach of the United States women's national team, the Blues have an extra layer of motivation as they aim to deliver the one trophy she has yet to lift in her time with the club, too.

The question is, can they utilise those strengths to overcome an opponent that looks simply unbeatable right now? GOAL highlights six things that will be key if they are to secure a shock win...