+18 | Play Responsibly | T&C's Apply | Commercial Content | Publishing Principles
Salomon Kalou Senegal Cote d'Ivoire World Cup qualifying 11162013Getty
Steve Blues

Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Salomon Kalou reacts to Sadio Mane vs Mohammed Salah, Nigeria's disappointment, and gives Brahim Diaz and Ademola Lookman their AFCON flowers

In a wide-ranging blog interview, the former AFCON winner revealed his views on the tournament's semi final stage, the battle between Mane and Salah, the upcoming final and picks his standout players.

In his latest Duelbits blog, Salomon Kalou reflects on a dramatic week of football, from the intensity of the AFCON semi-finals to the tactical battles shaping the upcoming final, the former Champions League winner offers his trademark blend of insight, honesty and calm authority.

Kalou breaks down the standout performers and the big storylines with the perspective of someone who’s lived these moments at the highest level.

  • Mane Salah GFXGetty/ GOAL

    Kalou on AFCON semi finals

    What was your reaction to both AFCON semi-finals?

    You can’t argue that the two best teams went through. At this stage of AFCON, it’s not just about talent, it’s about mentality. Both finalists showed they could manage the big moments, stay organised, and stay patient. Semi-finals are emotional games, and the teams that keep their heads usually progress. That’s exactly what we saw.

    Senegal v Egypt was hyped as Mané v Salah, and Mané got the winning goal. How good was his performance?

    Exceptional. Mané has that rare ability to stay calm when everyone else is tense. His movement was sharp, his decision-making was clean, and he always looked like the player most likely to change the game. People forget how many times he’s delivered in high-pressure situations, this was just another example of his class.

    Egypt’s dominance of AFCON appears to have ended. What do they need to recapture their former glory?

    It’ll be hard for them. Age is going against their talisman in Salah, so they’ll need to bring through some elite young talent. They’ve relied on the same core for a long time, now they need the next wave.

    Could Mané still cut it in the Premier League?

    Absolutely, and at a top-four club. His physical level is still high, but more importantly, his football intelligence has only improved. He knows when to press, when to drift wide, when to come inside. In my view he’s one of the most underrated players of his generation. If he walked into a Premier League dressing room tomorrow, he’d raise the level instantly.

    Egypt’s dominance of AFCON appears to have ended. What do they need to recapture their former glory?

    It’s going to be difficult. They’ve relied heavily on Salah for years, and age is naturally catching up with him. To get back to the top, they need a new generation of elite young talent, players who can carry the responsibility he’s carried for so long. The structure is there, the passion is there, but they need fresh legs and fresh ideas.

    Morocco arguably have the best squad on paper. What did you make of their performance against Nigeria?

    Nigeria disappointed me. They never really managed to get Lookman or Osimhen into the game, and when your biggest threats are quiet, it’s hard to win at this level. Morocco were dominant in the key areas, they controlled the midfield, they won the duels and they looked more confident on the ball. Even though it went to penalties, the best team won. It would’ve been harsh on Morocco if Nigeria had gone through based on the balance of play.

    • Advertisement
  • Senegal v Morocco: Final - Africa Cup Of NationsGetty Images Sport

    On the AFCON final and the tournament at large

    Looking ahead to the final, what do you expect from both teams?

    I’m expecting another tight, low-scoring game. Finals are rarely open because nobody wants to be the one who makes the mistake. But I hope we get a moment of magic, a goal that defines the tournament, rather than penalties deciding it. Losing a final on penalties stays with you for a long time. It’s a horrible way to lose.

    Has anything surprised you about this year’s AFCON?

    The tactical maturity. African teams are no longer just relying on individual brilliance, the organisation, the pressing structures, the in-game management… it’s at a very high level now.

    Do you think AFCON gets the respect it deserves globally?

    It’s improving, but not enough. The quality is there, the passion is there, and the players are world-class. People who watch it properly understand that.

    What’s the biggest misconception people have about AFCON?

    That it’s chaotic or unpredictable because of a lack of quality. That’s outdated. The football is intense because the stakes are huge, but the level is high. The coaching is good, the players are elite, and the margins are tiny. People who watch it properly understand that.

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 47-ALG-NIGAFP

    Standout players at AFCON

    Who has been your standout player of the tournament so far?

    For me, two attacking players have really stood out: Brahim Díaz and Ademola Lookman. Everyone talks about the goalscorers, but these two have been doing far more than just finishing chances. They’ve been the ones changing the rhythm of games, taking players on, creating overloads, breaking lines, and producing the moments that actually swing matches.

    Lookman carried Nigeria at times with his directness and confidence. Díaz has been just as impressive, technically sharp, always positive, always looking to make something happen. In a tournament where space is tight and the pressure is huge, those kinds of players make the difference.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-AFR-2025-MATCH 44-CIV-BFAAFP

    Best youngsters

    Which young player has impressed you the most at AFCON?

    There have been some outstanding young talents this year, and that’s one of the most exciting things about this tournament. Amad Diallo has probably been the headline name, three Man of the Match awards tells you everything. He’s playing with real maturity now: confident on the ball, brave in tight spaces and always looking to make something happen. You can see he’s starting to understand how to influence games, not just show flashes.

    Bazoumana Touré for Ivory Coast was also excellent. He’s got a mix of physicality and composure that you don’t often see at his age. He plays like someone who’s been in the national team for years, calm under pressure, smart with his positioning, and always willing to take responsibility.

    And Carlos Baleba for Cameroon really stood out in midfield. He’s powerful, he covers ground, and he’s got the confidence to dictate play even against top opposition. You can tell he’s been developing well in Europe, the tempo, the decision-making, the awareness, it’s all there.

    If these players keep progressing, they’re going to be the backbone of their national teams for the next decade.

Africa Cup of Nations
Egypt crest
Egypt
EGY
Nigeria crest
Nigeria
NGA
0