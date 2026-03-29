'Checks I've never seen in my life!' - France manager Didier Deschamps fumes at US security ahead of World Cup

Deschamps has been left unimpressed by the rigorous security protocols at American airports. The manager, who is fine-tuning his squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup, admitted that the intensity of the checks was beyond anything he had previously experienced in his lengthy career.
Speaking in a press conference ahead of Sunday's clash with Colombia in Maryland, Deschamps revealed his shock at the rigorous protocols encountered upon arrival. "At our arrival, we spent an incredible amount of time at the airport, with checks that I've never seen in my life. We are adapting," the coach explained to reporters.