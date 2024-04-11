‘Can’t sign players on Championship wages’ - Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney given Wrexham transfer warning as Red Dragons close on promotion into League One
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have been handed a “Championship wages” transfer warning as Wrexham push for promotion into League One.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Hollywood stars calling the shots in North Wales
- Surge up the lower leagues has been bankrolled
- Playing field is about to level in the third tier