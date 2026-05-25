Cesc Fabregas insists he's staying at Como after securing Champions League spot in historic season

Speaking during the club's open-top bus celebrations in the wake of their top-four finish in Serie A, Fabregas was quick to dismiss any speculation regarding his future. Having transitioned from a legendary playing career into a pivotal role on the Como bench, the Spaniard revealed that planning for the next campaign is already well underway following high-level discussions with the club's hierarchy.
"Future? We had a long meeting at 2pm with the president and the director," Fabregas told Sky Sport. "We have consolidated the idea; the vision is already on the next season. I am very happy here; as you know, I am missing a step or two more, and I am learning a lot. We are creating a mentality."