'Send us a fax!' - Como boss Cesc Fabregas brutally trolled by AC Milan legend Alessandro Nesta over tactical complaints

After guiding Como to Serie A safety last season, this term, Fabregas has them pushing for European football. They currently sit sixth in the league, and he has got them playing an attractive brand of football. In the last year or so, he has been linked with former club Chelsea, AC Milan, and Inter Milan, but for now, he remains at Como. Indeed, former Spain team-mate Pepe Reina, who spent last season at Como, has hailed the 38-year-old's "highly qualified" pedigree.
He said in September: "He's a well-rounded coach, with a deep knowledge of football and an uncommon curiosity. He watches countless matches to constantly seek out new insights. He's very professional and passionate, and his staff is highly qualified."