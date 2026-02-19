Cesc Fabregas apologises after fiery touchline confrontation with Max Allegri as AC Milan boss allegedly calls Como coach 'a child'

The technical area at San Siro transformed into a theatre of intense drama on Wednesday evening as AC Milan and Como played out a fractious 1-1 draw. Tensions between the two dugouts reached a breaking point during a match defined by tactical friction and personal clashes, with Milan boss Allegri and Como head coach Fabregas at the centre of a heated storm.
The primary flashpoint occurred when Fabregas, incensed that Alexis Saelemaekers had escaped a second yellow card, appeared to take matters into his own hands. As the Belgian winger attempted to launch a transition, the Spanish coach physically obstructed him, reportedly grabbing the player’s shirt to impede his progress. This breach of protocol triggered a furious reaction from the Milan bench, leading to a massive melee and a red card for Allegri.