Cesc Fabregas tells Alvaro Morata to 'change careers' after Chelsea flop sent off for Como

Morata was introduced for Como – where he is currently on loan from AC Milan – in the 57th minute with his side 2-0 down in the Serie A encounter at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. With Como seeking a European place while Fiorentina battle relegation, the home side halved the deficit in the 77th minute through Fabiano Parisi’s own goal before Morata’s madness took over and decided the outcome.
The 33-year-old talked himself into his first booking of the match in the 88th minute before taking things further just 60 seconds later, putting his head towards Luca Ranieri off the ball to send the Fiorentina ace to the ground. Morata earnt himself a second yellow card and dismissal with mere minutes remaining in the game.
Fabregas was, understandably, furious with his former Chelsea team-mate Morata at the final whistle and questioned the player’s mindless sending off in his side’s costly defeat.