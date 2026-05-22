Cesar Azpilicueta announces retirement as ex-Chelsea captain issues emotional farewell ahead of 'new chapter'
Azpilicueta confirms emotional retirement decision
The former Chelsea captain confirmed the news in an emotional social media statement, admitting he found it difficult to put his feelings into words despite preparing for the moment for some time. Azpilicueta enjoyed a distinguished career across Europe, representing Osasuna, Marseille, Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla.
He also earned 45 caps for Spain and featured at multiple major international tournaments. He became one of Chelsea’s most decorated modern players after joining the club from Marseille in 2012. During his 11 years at Stamford Bridge, he made 508 appearances and won every major trophy available.
Azpilicueta reflects on a career spanning 20 seasons
In his farewell message, Azpilicueta wrote: “Dear football, Today, I want to share with you that this season will be my last as a professional footballer. After so many years of living my dream, I feel that the time has come to open a new chapter in my life.
"Being honest, even though I had prepared myself for this moment, I found it difficult to write this letter. After 20 seasons, so many people have played an important role in my career."
The defender also thanked the clubs and individuals who shaped his journey through the game. Azpilicueta added: "To my teammates, coaches, and every member of staff at all the clubs I have been fortunate enough to be part of, thank you for helping me grow every day as both a person and a player."
"Wearing the shirts of CA Osasuna, Olympique de Marseille, Chelsea FC, Atletico de Madrid, Sevilla FC, and representing my country on the biggest stages has been a true privilege. Every moment has meant so much to me."
Chelsea legacy cements Azpilicueta’s place among club greats
Although Azpilicueta played for several major clubs, his greatest success came at Chelsea. Affectionately known as ‘Dave’ by supporters, he became a key figure during one of the club’s most successful periods. His honours included the Champions League, two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues, the UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup, League Cup and the Club World Cup. He also captained Chelsea to Champions League glory in 2021. Azpilicueta earned widespread respect for his consistency, versatility and leadership. Over the course of his career, he evolved from an energetic full-back into a reliable centre-back and influential dressing-room leader.
- AFP
Tributes continue as Azpilicueta begins new chapter
Azpilicueta now steps away from professional football with a reputation as one of the game’s most dependable defenders of his generation. Tributes from supporters and former teammates have already started to pour in following his announcement.