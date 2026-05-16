HUGE drama as Celtic beat Hearts to win Scottish Premiership title on final day as jubilant fans invade pitch after Callum Osmand runs pitch to score in empty net

In a season where Hearts had occupied the top spot since September, the final day scripts were rewritten at a raucous Celtic Park. Hearts arrived needing only a draw to secure their first league title in 66 years, but they were ultimately undone by a relentless Celtic side that refused to surrender its dominance over Scottish football.

The match swung on the finest of margins, with Daizen Maeda firing the hosts into a 2-1 lead with just three minutes of normal time remaining. The goal was subject to a tense VAR review for a potential offside, but once the decision was confirmed, the momentum shifted entirely in favour of the Hoops. It marked a historic achievement for 74-year-old manager Martin O'Neill, claiming his fourth title with the club 22 years after his last league success.