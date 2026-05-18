‘Hasn't been anywhere near it’ - Ex-Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi poses transfer conundrum for Tom Brady & Birmingham after becoming a £10m flop

Having registered 85 goals through 165 appearances for Scottish Premiership giants Celtic, Kyogo was considered to be quite the coup for Championship new boys Birmingham during the summer of 2025.
The expectation was, given his track record and Champions League experience, that the hard-working frontman would quickly master the second tier of English football and form a deadly partnership with Jay Stansfield at St Andrew’s.
Unfortunately for all concerned, that never happened. The 31-year-old forward stumbled out of the blocks, preventing early momentum and confidence from being established. He never really recovered from there - netting just one league goal - and saw his season brought to a premature conclusion when undergoing surgery on a long-standing shoulder problem.