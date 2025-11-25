Celtic reportedly make formal approach to Columbus Crew for 2024 MLS Coach of the Year Wilfried Nancy

Celtic have reportedly formally contacted the Columbus Crew about Wilfried Nancy as their potential next manager, marking the club’s first direct approach after weeks of reported discussions with the MLS coach. The outreach represents a significant step forward in their search to replace Brendan Rodgers.
ESPN reports that the two sides are now “working to finalize an agreement that’s trending toward Wilfried moving to the Scottish Premiership.” Negotiations also involve determining which members of Nancy’s current coaching staff would join him in Glasgow should the move to European football materialize.