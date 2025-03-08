Catastrophe for Bayer Leverkusen as Florian Wirtz goes off injured less than 15 minutes after coming on ahead of crucial Champions League clash against Bayern Munich
Florian Wirtz was forced off injured during Bayer Leverkusen's loss to Werder Bremen, days before a crucial Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.
- Wirtz injured in tackle by Mitchell Weiser
- Alonso's men face three-goal deficit in Champions League
- Second league defeat could spell the end of title defence