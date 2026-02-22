Casemiro to become Lionel Messi's new right-hand man?! Inter Miami target outgoing Man Utd midfielder as Sergio Busquets replacement
Casemiro becomes a target for Miami
According to The Sun, Casemiro is drawing interest from Inter Miami and clubs in Brazil. He has confirmed that he is set to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season, and Miami are now weighing up a swoop to land him as a free agent. Busquets announced his retirement last year and the David Beckham-owned MLS club have identified the Brazil international as a potential replacement.
Sao Paulo, the defensive midfielder's boyhood club, are also interested in Casemiro and are poised to offer him a two-year contract, while there is also said to be admiration from Saudi Arabia. Al-Nassr, where Cristiano Ronaldo plays, are seen as a potential option, and he will have a limited pool of suitors, given his huge £375,000-per-week wages.
Casemiro's announcement
When announcing his exit, Casemiro told United fans: “I will carry Manchester United with me throughout my entire life.
“From the first day that I walked out at this beautiful stadium, I felt the passion of Old Trafford and the love that I now share with our supporters for this special club.
“It is not time to say goodbye; there are many more memories to create during the next four months. We still have a lot to fight for together; my complete focus will, as always, remain on giving my everything to help our club to succeed.”
MLS competition
As well as the option of Inter Miami, the LA Galaxy have also been credited with an interest in signing Casemiro.
According to the Daily Mail, the Galaxy are now looking into whether they could sign Casemiro under the designated player rule in MLS. Introduced in 2007 when David Beckham joined the Galaxy, the designated player rule allows MLS teams to sign up to three players whose salaries and acquisition costs exceed the league's salary budget, or "cap".
Casemiro could become the third United cult hero to play for the Galaxy after Beckham and Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The former won two MLS Cups at the club before leaving in 2012, while Ibrahimovic played at Dignity Health Sports Park for two seasons between 2018 and 2019.
What comes next?
Casemiro has made 25 appearances for United in all competitions this season, scoring five goals, as Michael Carrick's side aim to qualify for the Champions League. The Red Devils sit fifth in the Premier League table ahead of Monday evening's meeting with Everton. A win would see them overtake fourth-placed Chelsea.
Manager Carrick has hailed the Brazilian's attitude, saying: "I deeply respect what he does and his daily work ethic. The determination and drive he has - you can only achieve so much with those qualities. He is eager to finish the season strongly."