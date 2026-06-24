Carlos Queiroz explains heated Jude Bellingham exchange as England star pulled away from Ghana boss during World Cup draw

Queiroz said when quizzed on the incident: “He had a bad reaction with some bad names, that’s why the story started. My intention was to tell him to cool down with that tackle. It could be a second yellow card, a red card, because he went with his foot against my player.”

Pressed on exactly what Bellingham said to him, the 73-year-old added: “It was nothing special. It’s just that emotional moment, the moment he had one word that is not in the book of life. It could create a little bit of fire. But immediately as professionals we pulled up. Football is something for brave people – not for people dancing in tuxedos.”