Carlo Ancelotti opens door for sensational Thiago Silva return to Brazil squad at 41 years old

Thiago Silva has not featured for the Selecao since the heartbreaking quarter-final exit against Croatia at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. However, with the next global tournament fast approaching, Ancelotti has sparked speculation that the veteran could be set for one last dance on the international stage.

The former Real Madrid boss was full of praise for the defender, who joined Porto in January and has featured nine times for the Portuguese giants. Speaking to French outlet L’Equipe, Ancelotti insisted that he does not discriminate against older players if they are still performing at the highest level. He used his current midfield maestro at the Bernabeu as a prime example of longevity in the modern game.