Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly devised an "anti-Hansi Flick plan" to exploit Barcelona's frailties in Real Madrid's must-win El Clasico.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Barcelona in rampant form ahead of El Clasico

Thrashed Bayern midweek in UCL

Ancelotti has plan to nullify Barcelona Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below