BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Carlo-Ancelotti(C)Getty Images
Thomas Hindle

Carlo Ancelotti demands Real Madrid players turn up for Man City clash after being thumped 'without courage or personality' in 2022-23 Champions League

Carlo AncelottiReal MadridManchester CityChampions LeagueReal Madrid vs Manchester City

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has called on his side to turn things around against Manchester City after their semi-final loss last year.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Ancelotti demands improved performance from Los Blancos
  • Madrid and City set to meet in quarter-finals
  • City ran out 5-1 winners in semi-final last season

Editors' Picks