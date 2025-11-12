Carlo Ancelotti convinces 'very dangerous' Vinicius Junior to take up surprise new Brazil role

With Neymar currently out of the team due to injuries, Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has emerged as the talismanic figure in Brazil's attack. He has, of course, benefited from the arrival of Ancelotti as head coach, as he has years of experience playing under the Italian manager at Real Madrid. Since Ancelotti took charge of the Selecao, Vinicius Jr has scored two goals in six matches for the world champions.
While Ancelotti is satisfied with the left winger's performance, he has envisioned a new role for the 25-year-old after explaining the potential benefits to the Real Madrid star, who is struggling for form at club level.