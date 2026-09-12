'Nothing has changed' - New captain Ruben Dias issues warning to rivals amid Man City's £458m revolution

The sheer scale of the turnover means that at 29, Dias is now one of the elder statesmen and longest-serving members of the first team. With over 250 appearances and a trophy cabinet featuring four Premier League titles and a Champions League winner's medal, he serves as the bridge between the Treble-winning past and the reconstructed future. Despite the exit of close friends and long-term teammates, Dias remains revitalized by the challenge of proving that City's winning culture transcends individual names.

Dias, who recently extended his contract until 2029, spoke candidly about the emotional side of seeing legendary figures depart. "I am 29, I am going to be 30 next year but I am excited about all of this and all the things with the club, the new manager, new players, the new challenge, guys that I was so close with leaving," he said.

"It's the circle of life, you can call it and it is just how things are I am appreciative of all of it - I'm appreciative of the memories I have with all the ones that left and I'm excited with the memory about the memories I'm going to make with the ones that have just arrived."

"I am still very ambitious. I took the decision of being at this level because I feel like I have won so much but maybe the thing that would be my biggest reward would be to be here so many years playing at this level and and having the consistency of being ambitious for so long."