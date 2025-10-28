'I can't wait' - LAFC star Son Heung-min reveals Tottenham homecoming plan

From his arrival in 2015 after spells at Hamburg and Bayer Leverkusen, to his final act as captain lifting the Europa League trophy in 2025, Son embodied passion and dedication. He played 445 games and scored 173 goals, becoming not just a fan favourite but a symbol of loyalty in an era when few players stay long enough to become club icons. However, his final game in Tottenham colours came thousands of miles away during a pre-season friendly against Newcastle United in Seoul. The lack of a proper farewell never sat right with Son. Now, as he plans a return to north London, fans are preparing for what could be one of the most emotional days in the club’s recent history.

In an interview with Shoot for Love, Son spoke with his trademark humility as he described his longing to reunite with the Spurs faithful.

"I definitely think this is the right time to say, because at the time the transfer was going on and the last game was in Korea, obviously I will go back to London to see all the Spurs fans," he said. "I think I deserve to say goodbye in front of all of them, and also, they deserve to see me in a physical sense to say goodbye. It’s going to be a very emotional day as well, but I think I definitely can’t wait to go back to London and see all the Spurs fans."