'I can't accept that!' - Man Utd legend vows to 'give season tickets back' if ex-Premier League boss is hired to replace Ruben Amorim

The search for Amorim’s successor has plunged United into a fresh identity crisis, with the club linked to a host of high-profile names to salvage their 2025-26 campaign. However, reports suggesting that Maresca, fresh off of his sacking by Chelsea, is a leading candidate have sparked a fiery response from one of the club's most decorated sons.

Butt, who made nearly 400 appearances for the Red Devils and later served as the head of the academy, has drawn a definitive line in the sand. Speaking candidly about the potential appointment, the 50-year-old made it clear that while he respects Maresca's tactical acumen, the Italian's intrinsic links to Manchester City make him an unacceptable choice for a "proper" United fan.

"If Maresca comes in - I like him as a coach, I really do - with the background, I would give my season tickets back," Butt declared on The Good, The Bad and The Football, sending a stark warning to the INEOS-led ownership group.