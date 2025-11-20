Camp Nou Leo Messi? Barcelona stadium name change discussed after admissions from Argentine GOAT that he is planning return to Catalunya

Messi became an all-time great while on Barcelona’s books, with the bar of individual brilliance being raised to heights that have never been seen before. He plundered 672 goals for the club through 778 appearances, landing 10 La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns along the way.
He was forced to bid an emotional farewell in 2021, when joining Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent, and decided to go chasing the American dream alongside a number of familiar faces in 2023.
Messi has committed to a new contract in Florida through 2028, with a playing return to Barcelona - even on a short-term loan - being ruled out. The 38-year-old has, however, revealed that he and wife Antonela plan to set up base again on Catalan soil once his playing days are over.