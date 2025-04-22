Liam Rosenior StrasbourgAFP
Parshva Shah

'There's a code I live by!' - TV camera films Strasbourg's Chelsea-linked English manager Liam Rosenior engaging in fiery confrontation with Monaco counterpart Adi Hutter

L. RoseniorA. HuetterMonaco vs StrasbourgMonacoStrasbourgLigue 1

Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior was furious with Monaco head coach Adi Hutter following the two teams' 0-0 draw at the weekend.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Strasbourg and Monaco played out a 0-0 draw
  • Rosenior involved in full-time altercation with Adi Hutter
  • English coach explained his actions after the match
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches