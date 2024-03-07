Sergio Reguilon Lionel MessiGetty
Chris Burton

Calling Lionel Messi a ‘flea’ & Luis Suarez ‘ugly’! Ex-Real Madrid star Sergio Reguilon admits emotions got the better of him in first Clasico clash with Barcelona

Lionel MessiReal MadridLuis SuarezSergio ReguilonBarcelonaManchester UnitedLaLigaPremier League

Sergio Reguilon admits that emotions got the better of him in a first Clasico appearance, as he called Lionel Messi a “flea” & Luis Suarez “ugly”.

  • Defender was fired up for Blaugrana clash
  • Admits he let emotions get the better of him
  • Cried after Man Utd defeat in Carabao Cup

