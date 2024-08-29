Cade Cowell shines at Chivas de Guadalajara: Making his case to USMNT and potentially Mauricio Pochettino in Liga MX

The 20-year-old winger won Player of the Month in July, but could that lead to a new chance with the USMNT?

Down in Mexico, Chivas de Guadalajara fans call Cade Cowell "El Vaquero." It means "The Cowboy." He's leaned into the gimmick, too, wearing Cowboy hats and unleashing lasso celebrations after scoring big goals for the Liga MX giants. It all fits nicely, as the nickname does lend itself well to Cowell's guns-blazing style of play.

It's led to a phenomenon known as Cowellmania, as fans at Chivas have taken a liking to the U.S. men's national team star, despite all of the historical reasons that would lead you to believe otherwise. This summer, though, Cowellmania has reached a new level as the American has exploded with goal after goal to make a major statement.

A year and a half after joining Chivas, Cowell is starting to piece it all together. Liga MX has caught on quickly, with Cowell receiving multiple awards for running riot throughout the month of July. The winger has three goals in the opening five games of the Apertura. The question is if the USMNT is watching, too, as a new era is reportedly set to begin under Mauricio Pochettino.

Cowell is still not a finished product. The 20-year-old still has so much growing to do, although that growth could be expedited with a few camps under a mind like Pochettino. Based on form, he's earned that sort of opportunity and, based on current form, it feels like he won't waste it.

Could Chivas' Cowboy soon become a bigger piece of the USMNT? The answer could come soon...