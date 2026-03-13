BVB, news and rumours: Felix Nmecha soon to be record earner thanks to Niklas Süle?

With his early contract extension until 2030, Felix Nmecha has become the top earner at BVB alongside Niklas Süle. According to consistent media reports, the central midfielder now earns ten million euros a year, but that's not all.

As Sky reports, the 25-year-old's salary will increase again by a considerable amount in the summer. That's because he is set to take over part of Niklas Süle's salary, who, according to consistent reports, will not be offered a new contract in Dortmund and will leave the club on a free transfer after the season.

However, transfer insider Gianluca Di Marzio recently reported the opposite: "There is no news on Süle, and I even believe that he could extend his contract with Borussia Dortmund. BVB has tried to extend his contract and will continue to do so. They really want him to stay," he told wettfreunde.net.

According to Sky, Süle currently earns a record salary of between €12 and €14 million per year. A sum that Nmecha is then expected to pocket. Nico Schlotterbeck is also expected to rise to those heights in the event of a contract extension.

Because interest in Nmecha is now immense, especially in the Premier League, with Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City, among others, reportedly expressing interest, BVB had to guarantee the player an exit clause.

According to Bild, this is set at €80 million in 2027, and a year later he would be available for slightly less, namely €70 million. Should a financially strong club invoke this clause, Nmecha could leave BVB in the near future despite his contract extension. At least Borussia would then receive a princely compensation.