BVB faces more significant issues than a few understandable boos aimed at Nico Schlotterbeck

The backlash against the boos—isolated and, from the fans’ perspective, entirely understandable—was not only unduly harsh (“that’s not on,” said managing director Carsten Cramer; “absurd,” declared defender Waldemar Anton); it also overshadowed far more significant issues that could have dominated the afternoon’s discussion.

After all, Dortmund are now letting this season peter out rather badly.

True, BVB remain a very strong second-placed side: they have lost only twice in the league—to the soon-to-be champions Bayern Munich and, most recently, to Bayer Leverkusen, whom they had already beaten in the cup. The football has rarely been a joy to watch, yet the results and, crucially, the much-vaunted mentality have delivered the goods. The loss to Bayer Leverkusen, who are chasing a Champions League berth, does nothing to change that. It is understandable, given the Bundesliga table has been set in stone for weeks—Bayern Munich are too far ahead, while RB Leipzig and VfB Stuttgart sit comfortably behind—that the side is no longer fighting with every ounce of energy to avoid defeat.

Yet one big ‘but’ remains: the gradual drop in intensity is beginning to look worrying.



