It had to be Bunny Shaw! Man City star breaks Chelsea hearts as new WSL champions join surprise package Brighton in Women's FA Cup final

Brighton were the first to book their place at Wembley, coming out on top in a five-goal thriller on Merseyside. They did it the hard way, too, after Liverpool raced into a 2-0 lead inside 22 minutes. Ceri Holland's threat down the left was prominent in the build-up to both goals, with Denise O'Sullivan heading home one of her crosses before Beata Olsson capitalised on the chaos caused by another, powering the Reds to a dream start.
However, Brighton responded well to the setback, with Manuela Vanegas pulling one back just a minute after Liverpool's second to make her side's task that little bit easier. In the second half, the Seagulls then took control and, after Fran Kirby had hit the post, it was Madison Haley who headed home from a tight angle to level things up.
There was a long wait then for the winner. Liverpool had an improved spell, buoyed by the impact of the bench, but just as the game looked destined for extra time, it would be Brighton who punched their ticket to Wembley, in the 95th minute. Poor defending from a set piece cost the Reds for Vanegas' goal and they couldn't clear their lines again in the final moments, with Nadine Noordam pouncing to fire the ball beyond Jennifer Falk and send the Seagulls to the Women's FA Cup final.