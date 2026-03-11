Man City are having an outstanding season and are on course for a first WSL title since 2016, sitting eight points clear at the top of the table with just six games remaining. However, Shaw's unresolved future is a big concern, with the Jamaica international underlining her status as one of the world's best with 15 goals in 16 league games this term.
If Shaw is not to renew her contract at Man City, which expires in just a few months, The Times reports that Chelsea are thought to be the leading contenders to sign her, with the Blues offering her money more than her current club, as things stand.