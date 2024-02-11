Bundesliga top scorers 2023-24: Harry Kane, Serhou Guirassy & players with the most goals in Germany this season

GOAL brings you this season's leading marksmen in the Bundesliga - who will come out on top?

The 2023-24 Bundesliga season is in full swing, and the race to be the Kicker-Torjagerkanone is already underway. Last year, the German top-flight's top marksman trophy was shared by both Niclas Fullkrug and Christopher Nkunku, who scored 16 goals each for Werder Bremen and RB Leipzig, respectively.

With Fullkrug battling out with Sebastien Haller for regular minutes after a summer move to Borussia Dortmund and Nkunku leaving for Chelsea, the battle to be atop of the goalscoring charts at season’s end could be wide open this year.

England striker Harry Kane may be a favourite after a summer transfer to Bayern Munich, but notoriously Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy is already the man to beat when it comes to the Bundesliga top scorer. In any case, there are sure to be plenty of goals throughout the season, which will likely produce a long list of contenders to lead the league in goals.

Worry not! GOAL brings you a fully updated rundown of the leading scorers in the Bundesliga across the 2023-24 season.